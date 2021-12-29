$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

