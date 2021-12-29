$0.46 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,354. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

