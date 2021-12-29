$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $920.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 114.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

