$1.03 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

TTEC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,964. TTEC has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.