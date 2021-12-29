$112.37 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce $112.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.84 million and the lowest is $109.90 million. Frontline reported sales of $100.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $367.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,135. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.17. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

