$154.57 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $154.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $583.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $649.29 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.58. 63,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 976,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 445,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

