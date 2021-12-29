1,604 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $438.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $440.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

