$19.23 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post sales of $19.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the lowest is $18.97 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $77.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.18 million to $78.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.71 million, with estimates ranging from $84.89 million to $93.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 190,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

