1,967 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 235.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after acquiring an additional 755,408 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Carrier Global by 17.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.