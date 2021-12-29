1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.52. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 4,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $267.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.90%. Analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $9,576,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,496,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,747 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 176,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

