$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

