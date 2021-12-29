20,483 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

