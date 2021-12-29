$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $29.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the highest is $29.30 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.86 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 106,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $586.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

