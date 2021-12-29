$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce sales of $29.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $81.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

FBIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,647. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.34. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

