$3.01 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post $3.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Curis posted sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 million to $10.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CRIS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 32,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,126. Curis has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Curis by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

