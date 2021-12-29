$3.34 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the highest is $3.36. Adobe posted earnings of $3.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe stock opened at $569.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $637.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,637.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

