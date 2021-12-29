$3.71 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.35. International Business Machines posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

IBM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.14. 13,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 450.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.