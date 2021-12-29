$32.18 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) will post sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Weave Communications stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

