3,219 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,325,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

