$346.25 Million in Sales Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will report sales of $346.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.49 million and the highest is $376.00 million. Guild reported sales of $454.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $2,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guild stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.14. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

