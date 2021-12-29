$347.96 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $347.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.31 million. RadNet posted sales of $308.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.97. 82,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. RadNet has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

