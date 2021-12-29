$360.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce sales of $360.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $370.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 148,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

