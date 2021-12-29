3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00.

DDD stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 217.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

