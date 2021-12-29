3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,477.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,477 ($19.85) and last traded at GBX 1,470.50 ($19.77), with a volume of 93224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,454.50 ($19.55).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.71) to GBX 1,735 ($23.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,309.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

