$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to report sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRXT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

CRXT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.53. 2,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,754. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

