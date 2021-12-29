4,457 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

