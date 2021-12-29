4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $21.54 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

