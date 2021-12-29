500 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

