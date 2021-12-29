$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post $7.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $21.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 million to $21.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.16 million, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $34.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 414,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.50 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.