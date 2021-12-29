788 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.46 and a 12 month high of $313.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

