8,838 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 225,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

