8PAY (8PAY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $238,545.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.41 or 0.07915800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00074836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.10 or 0.99763549 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051872 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

