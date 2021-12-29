$9.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $9.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.32 billion and the lowest is $7.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $38.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

