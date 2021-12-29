$9.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $9.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.32 billion and the lowest is $7.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $38.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
