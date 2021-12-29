950 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 44,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

