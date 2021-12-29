$995.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $995.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $985.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty reported sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.