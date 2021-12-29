a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

