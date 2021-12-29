Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $427,500.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABT opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $224,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

