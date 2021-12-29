Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 360 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.53. 61,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $135.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.