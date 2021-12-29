Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $250.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.