Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.00. 41,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

