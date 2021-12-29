Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,933.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,907.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,765.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.