Abyss Hits Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $270,325.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00043086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

