AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of ATY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The company has a market cap of $215.26 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

