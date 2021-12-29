adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Up 0.8%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €255.60 ($290.45) and last traded at €255.00 ($289.77). 385,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €252.95 ($287.44).

The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €270.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

