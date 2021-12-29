AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Terex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Terex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.