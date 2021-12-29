AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after buying an additional 1,152,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after buying an additional 1,149,315 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

