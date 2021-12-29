Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,914,306 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.93.
AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
