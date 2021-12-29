Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,914,306 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.93.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

