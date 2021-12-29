Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce sales of $56.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $62.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $37.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $205.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $286,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $199,572.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 180,941 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aemetis by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,409,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aemetis by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 73,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $403.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.