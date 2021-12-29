Aequim Alternative Investments LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPSR. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $98,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 40.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

