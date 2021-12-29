Aequim Alternative Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $251.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

